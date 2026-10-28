Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre explained why he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said he and Finnish President Alexander Stubb wanted to directly present the European position on ending the war in Ukraine.

“I don't think he'll change his mind“, Støre said. However, he stressed that the conversation gave Putin a chance to clearly hear the demands of European countries. The Norwegian prime minister added that he fears that some of these messages will not reach the Russian president when American representatives talk to him.

Norway insists on concrete measures

Støre indicated that Oslo supports de-escalation measures, including an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a halt to attacks on vessels carrying Ukrainian grain, and an exchange of prisoners of war.

When asked whether peace was possible without territorial concessions from Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister pointed out that Russia controls almost 20 percent of Ukrainian territory. According to him, Ukraine will not sign an agreement recognizing that it has lost these lands.

„Ukraine will never sign an agreement recognizing that it has lost territory“, Støre said.

He admitted that the current front line could be perceived as a reality and a starting point for future negotiations. As a key issue, Støre identified the security guarantees that Ukraine would receive after a possible peace agreement.

The conversation sparked criticism in Europe

Støre and Stub spoke with Putin on October 27. Ukraine was informed in advance about the preparation of the conversation dedicated to the war and diplomatic efforts to end it.

According to statements after the conversation, the two leaders wanted to convey to Putin Ukraine's position in connection with the upcoming peace talks. Finland and Norway said they would continue their long-term support for Ukraine.

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from other European leaders. They accused Støre and Stub of acting alone without first reaching a common European consensus. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Europe must act together, not separately.

Sources: unian.net, reuters.com