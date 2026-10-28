The multipolar world is becoming a reality, and the trend is objective and irreversible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the Economic and Humanitarian Forum “Russia – Africa“ in Moscow.

“We are witnesses that the multipolar world is indeed becoming a reality, and this trend is objective and irreversible“, Putin said.

The Russian President also stated that the era in which the destinies of entire continents were determined by a narrow circle of countries is irrevocably passing. According to him, the free and open dialogue at the “Russia – Africa“ forum corresponds to changes in international relations.

The forum continues on October 29

The forum is being held on October 28 and 29 in Moscow. The plenary session will also be attended by Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, whose country holds the presidency of the African Union.

The program includes more than 40 events dedicated to sovereignty, the economy, technological development and humanitarian cooperation. Putin has previously defined the construction of a multipolar world order as a process that leads to a more equitable structure of international relations.

Sources: kp.ru, vedomosti.ru