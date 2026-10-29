Tokayev: The world is experiencing a crisis of confidence

The international community is experiencing a period of deep instability, accompanied by a crisis of confidence between major world powers, the weakening of international institutions, and growing security threats. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual address to the people “Current Tasks of Kazakhstan in the New Historical Cycle“.

The head of state made an alarming assessment of the international situation, emphasizing that relations between influential countries are becoming increasingly conflictual, and mechanisms for maintaining global order are losing their effectiveness.

“Currently, many countries are making each other trumped-up accusations that defy common sense, and the backstage opposition between them is intensifying. And a total crisis of trust has arisen between large, influential countries,“ Tokayev said.

According to the president, the lack of mutual trust is one of the most serious problems facing the modern international system. The growing confrontation between states creates an environment in which it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict the development of global political processes.

His assessment of the state of the United Nations and international law was particularly critical.

“The authority of the UN has been critically weakened, the entire system of international law has undergone serious erosion“, the Kazakh president emphasized.

The statement emphasizes the weakening of institutions and rules that traditionally play a key role in regulating relations between states. Tokayev did not point to specific conflicts or countries as responsible for this trend, but presented the problem as part of a broader crisis of international order.

The president also drew attention to migration processes, which he said create additional challenges for European countries.

“We see how uncontrolled migration flows have significantly expanded, which has seriously affected the security of a number of European countries,“ he said.

Tokayev linked these processes to the general aggravation of global challenges. In his speech, he did not name specific European countries or present individual statistics on migration, but he highlighted it as one of the factors that influence international security.

According to him, the world is entering a historical period, the outcome of which is difficult to predict even for international relations specialists.

„In a word, the world has entered a period of uncertainty and political scientists and experts do not have a unified opinion about its future“, the president pointed out.

He also made a comparison with one of the most tense periods in modern history - the Cold War, when international relations were marked by the confrontation between the two main geopolitical blocs.