Tokayev: The world is experiencing a crisis of confidence

The international community is experiencing a period of deep instability, accompanied by a crisis of confidence between major world powers, the weakening of international institutions, and growing security threats. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual address to the people “Current Tasks of Kazakhstan in the New Historical Cycle“.
The head of state made an alarming assessment of the international situation, emphasizing that relations between influential countries are becoming increasingly conflictual, and mechanisms for maintaining global order are losing their effectiveness.
“Currently, many countries are making each other trumped-up accusations that defy common sense, and the backstage opposition between them is intensifying. And a total crisis of trust has arisen between large, influential countries,“ Tokayev said.
According to the president, the lack of mutual trust is one of the most serious problems facing the modern international system. The growing confrontation between states creates an environment in which it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict the development of global political processes.
His assessment of the state of the United Nations and international law was particularly critical.
“The authority of the UN has been critically weakened, the entire system of international law has undergone serious erosion“, the Kazakh president emphasized.
The statement emphasizes the weakening of institutions and rules that traditionally play a key role in regulating relations between states. Tokayev did not point to specific conflicts or countries as responsible for this trend, but presented the problem as part of a broader crisis of international order.
The president also drew attention to migration processes, which he said create additional challenges for European countries.
“We see how uncontrolled migration flows have significantly expanded, which has seriously affected the security of a number of European countries,“ he said.
Tokayev linked these processes to the general aggravation of global challenges. In his speech, he did not name specific European countries or present individual statistics on migration, but he highlighted it as one of the factors that influence international security.
According to him, the world is entering a historical period, the outcome of which is difficult to predict even for international relations specialists.
„In a word, the world has entered a period of uncertainty and political scientists and experts do not have a unified opinion about its future“, the president pointed out.
He also made a comparison with one of the most tense periods in modern history - the Cold War, when international relations were marked by the confrontation between the two main geopolitical blocs.
„It would not be an exaggeration to say that the international community is going through troubled times. "There was no such complex and unpredictable situation even during the Cold War," Tokayev said.
Despite the alarming assessment of the international situation, the president stressed that Kazakhstan must continue its internal reforms and strengthen its statehood. In his opinion, global instability requires greater political and social consolidation.
„I will say frankly: we have not yet fully resolved the issues related to strengthening our independence and protecting sovereignty,„ the head of state admitted.
Tokayev linked the protection of national sovereignty with the need for unity and agreement in society. According to him, these conditions are mandatory for the successful implementation of political and economic reforms.
„This means that we still have many urgent tasks ahead of us, for the proper solution of which unity and agreement in society are necessary, above all. Without this, there will be no reforms and no movement forward,“ he stressed. The president insisted that in the face of growing international risks, discipline, public order and the effective functioning of state institutions should be among Kazakhstan's top priorities. “Against the backdrop of the unprecedented aggravation of global challenges, discipline and order should come first in our society,“ Tokayev said. According to him, the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies bear special responsibility in this process. He emphasized that maintaining internal stability is a necessary condition for economic development and successfully overcoming external challenges. In his address, Tokayev recalled that Kazakhstan is celebrating 35 years since the declaration of its independence. He presented this historical moment as an opportunity to rethink what has been achieved and to determine the country's next strategic goals. The President pointed out that a new Constitution was adopted in March, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, which, according to him, gave impetus to the renewal of the political system and the creation of new state institutions. Tokayev defined the constitutional changes as an important part of strengthening Kazakh statehood, but emphasized that reforms should not be viewed as an end in themselves. „Despite these turbulent times, Kazakhstan has resolutely entered a new era of its development and implemented large-scale political reforms. This is a rare phenomenon in the world“, said the head of state. According to him, the country must continue its development regardless of the unfavorable international situation, placing emphasis on the modernization of the economy, technology, education and science. “Now we have to strengthen the sovereignty of the country. We must maintain internal stability and develop dynamically despite the unstable situation in the world“, the president pointed out. Tokayev emphasized that the long-term sustainability of the state cannot be based solely on political decisions. According to him, economic competitiveness, technological development, quality education and effective institutions are necessary. He defined as a strategic task the construction of a state that not only defends its independence, but also has the necessary economic and scientific potential to defend its interests in a changing world. „In other words, the current generations, that is, you and I, must leave to our descendants not plans and concepts, but a country with a strong, dynamically developing economy, based on high technologies, science and education; an advanced, progressive state in which laws are respected; Kazakhstan, possessing geopolitical influence and significant authority on the world stage“, said Tokayev. Thus, the president outlined the connection between international instability and the internal development of Kazakhstan. In his assessment, strengthening sovereignty, social unity, and economic modernization are the main conditions for the country to maintain its stability in a world in which trust between major powers is declining and the future of the international order is becoming increasingly unpredictable.
Despite the alarming assessment of the international situation, the president stressed that Kazakhstan must continue its internal reforms and strengthen its statehood. In his opinion, global instability requires greater political and social consolidation.
„I will say frankly: we have not yet fully resolved the issues related to strengthening our independence and protecting sovereignty,„ the head of state admitted.
Tokayev linked the protection of national sovereignty with the need for unity and agreement in society. According to him, these conditions are mandatory for the successful implementation of political and economic reforms.
„This means that we still have many urgent tasks ahead of us, for the proper solution of which unity and agreement in society are necessary, above all. Without this, there will be no reforms and no movement forward,“ he stressed. The president insisted that in the face of growing international risks, discipline, public order and the effective functioning of state institutions should be among Kazakhstan's top priorities. “Against the backdrop of the unprecedented aggravation of global challenges, discipline and order should come first in our society,“ Tokayev said. According to him, the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies bear special responsibility in this process. He emphasized that maintaining internal stability is a necessary condition for economic development and successfully overcoming external challenges. In his address, Tokayev recalled that Kazakhstan is celebrating 35 years since the declaration of its independence. He presented this historical moment as an opportunity to rethink what has been achieved and to determine the country's next strategic goals. The President pointed out that a new Constitution was adopted in March, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, which, according to him, gave impetus to the renewal of the political system and the creation of new state institutions. Tokayev defined the constitutional changes as an important part of strengthening Kazakh statehood, but emphasized that reforms should not be viewed as an end in themselves. „Despite these turbulent times, Kazakhstan has resolutely entered a new era of its development and implemented large-scale political reforms. This is a rare phenomenon in the world“, said the head of state. According to him, the country must continue its development regardless of the unfavorable international situation, placing emphasis on the modernization of the economy, technology, education and science. “Now we have to strengthen the sovereignty of the country. We must maintain internal stability and develop dynamically despite the unstable situation in the world“, the president pointed out. Tokayev emphasized that the long-term sustainability of the state cannot be based solely on political decisions. According to him, economic competitiveness, technological development, quality education and effective institutions are necessary. He defined as a strategic task the construction of a state that not only defends its independence, but also has the necessary economic and scientific potential to defend its interests in a changing world. „In other words, the current generations, that is, you and I, must leave to our descendants not plans and concepts, but a country with a strong, dynamically developing economy, based on high technologies, science and education; an advanced, progressive state in which laws are respected; Kazakhstan, possessing geopolitical influence and significant authority on the world stage“, said Tokayev. Thus, the president outlined the connection between international instability and the internal development of Kazakhstan. In his assessment, strengthening sovereignty, social unity, and economic modernization are the main conditions for the country to maintain its stability in a world in which trust between major powers is declining and the future of the international order is becoming increasingly unpredictable.
„I will say frankly: we have not yet fully resolved the issues related to strengthening our independence and protecting sovereignty,„ the head of state admitted.
Tokayev linked the protection of national sovereignty with the need for unity and agreement in society. According to him, these conditions are mandatory for the successful implementation of political and economic reforms.
„This means that we still have many urgent tasks ahead of us, for the proper solution of which unity and agreement in society are necessary, above all. Without this, there will be no reforms and no movement forward,“ he stressed. The president insisted that in the face of growing international risks, discipline, public order and the effective functioning of state institutions should be among Kazakhstan's top priorities. “Against the backdrop of the unprecedented aggravation of global challenges, discipline and order should come first in our society,“ Tokayev said. According to him, the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies bear special responsibility in this process. He emphasized that maintaining internal stability is a necessary condition for economic development and successfully overcoming external challenges. In his address, Tokayev recalled that Kazakhstan is celebrating 35 years since the declaration of its independence. He presented this historical moment as an opportunity to rethink what has been achieved and to determine the country's next strategic goals. The President pointed out that a new Constitution was adopted in March, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, which, according to him, gave impetus to the renewal of the political system and the creation of new state institutions. Tokayev defined the constitutional changes as an important part of strengthening Kazakh statehood, but emphasized that reforms should not be viewed as an end in themselves. „Despite these turbulent times, Kazakhstan has resolutely entered a new era of its development and implemented large-scale political reforms. This is a rare phenomenon in the world“, said the head of state. According to him, the country must continue its development regardless of the unfavorable international situation, placing emphasis on the modernization of the economy, technology, education and science. “Now we have to strengthen the sovereignty of the country. We must maintain internal stability and develop dynamically despite the unstable situation in the world“, the president pointed out. Tokayev emphasized that the long-term sustainability of the state cannot be based solely on political decisions. According to him, economic competitiveness, technological development, quality education and effective institutions are necessary. He defined as a strategic task the construction of a state that not only defends its independence, but also has the necessary economic and scientific potential to defend its interests in a changing world. „In other words, the current generations, that is, you and I, must leave to our descendants not plans and concepts, but a country with a strong, dynamically developing economy, based on high technologies, science and education; an advanced, progressive state in which laws are respected; Kazakhstan, possessing geopolitical influence and significant authority on the world stage“, said Tokayev. Thus, the president outlined the connection between international instability and the internal development of Kazakhstan. In his assessment, strengthening sovereignty, social unity, and economic modernization are the main conditions for the country to maintain its stability in a world in which trust between major powers is declining and the future of the international order is becoming increasingly unpredictable.
Tokayev linked the protection of national sovereignty with the need for unity and agreement in society. According to him, these conditions are mandatory for the successful implementation of political and economic reforms.
„This means that we still have many urgent tasks ahead of us, for the proper solution of which unity and agreement in society are necessary, above all. Without this, there will be no reforms and no movement forward,“ he stressed. The president insisted that in the face of growing international risks, discipline, public order and the effective functioning of state institutions should be among Kazakhstan's top priorities. “Against the backdrop of the unprecedented aggravation of global challenges, discipline and order should come first in our society,“ Tokayev said. According to him, the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies bear special responsibility in this process. He emphasized that maintaining internal stability is a necessary condition for economic development and successfully overcoming external challenges. In his address, Tokayev recalled that Kazakhstan is celebrating 35 years since the declaration of its independence. He presented this historical moment as an opportunity to rethink what has been achieved and to determine the country's next strategic goals. The President pointed out that a new Constitution was adopted in March, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, which, according to him, gave impetus to the renewal of the political system and the creation of new state institutions. Tokayev defined the constitutional changes as an important part of strengthening Kazakh statehood, but emphasized that reforms should not be viewed as an end in themselves. „Despite these turbulent times, Kazakhstan has resolutely entered a new era of its development and implemented large-scale political reforms. This is a rare phenomenon in the world“, said the head of state. According to him, the country must continue its development regardless of the unfavorable international situation, placing emphasis on the modernization of the economy, technology, education and science. “Now we have to strengthen the sovereignty of the country. We must maintain internal stability and develop dynamically despite the unstable situation in the world“, the president pointed out. Tokayev emphasized that the long-term sustainability of the state cannot be based solely on political decisions. According to him, economic competitiveness, technological development, quality education and effective institutions are necessary. He defined as a strategic task the construction of a state that not only defends its independence, but also has the necessary economic and scientific potential to defend its interests in a changing world. „In other words, the current generations, that is, you and I, must leave to our descendants not plans and concepts, but a country with a strong, dynamically developing economy, based on high technologies, science and education; an advanced, progressive state in which laws are respected; Kazakhstan, possessing geopolitical influence and significant authority on the world stage“, said Tokayev. Thus, the president outlined the connection between international instability and the internal development of Kazakhstan. In his assessment, strengthening sovereignty, social unity, and economic modernization are the main conditions for the country to maintain its stability in a world in which trust between major powers is declining and the future of the international order is becoming increasingly unpredictable.
„This means that we still have many urgent tasks ahead of us, for the proper solution of which unity and agreement in society are necessary, above all. Without this, there will be no reforms and no movement forward,“ he stressed.
The president insisted that in the face of growing international risks, discipline, public order and the effective functioning of state institutions should be among Kazakhstan's top priorities.
“Against the backdrop of the unprecedented aggravation of global challenges, discipline and order should come first in our society,“ Tokayev said.
According to him, the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies bear special responsibility in this process. He emphasized that maintaining internal stability is a necessary condition for economic development and successfully overcoming external challenges.
In his address, Tokayev recalled that Kazakhstan is celebrating 35 years since the declaration of its independence. He presented this historical moment as an opportunity to rethink what has been achieved and to determine the country's next strategic goals.
The President pointed out that a new Constitution was adopted in March, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, which, according to him, gave impetus to the renewal of the political system and the creation of new state institutions.
Tokayev defined the constitutional changes as an important part of strengthening Kazakh statehood, but emphasized that reforms should not be viewed as an end in themselves.
„Despite these turbulent times, Kazakhstan has resolutely entered a new era of its development and implemented large-scale political reforms. This is a rare phenomenon in the world“, said the head of state.
According to him, the country must continue its development regardless of the unfavorable international situation, placing emphasis on the modernization of the economy, technology, education and science.
“Now we have to strengthen the sovereignty of the country. We must maintain internal stability and develop dynamically despite the unstable situation in the world“, the president pointed out.
Tokayev emphasized that the long-term sustainability of the state cannot be based solely on political decisions. According to him, economic competitiveness, technological development, quality education and effective institutions are necessary.
He defined as a strategic task the construction of a state that not only defends its independence, but also has the necessary economic and scientific potential to defend its interests in a changing world.
„In other words, the current generations, that is, you and I, must leave to our descendants not plans and concepts, but a country with a strong, dynamically developing economy, based on high technologies, science and education; an advanced, progressive state in which laws are respected; Kazakhstan, possessing geopolitical influence and significant authority on the world stage“, said Tokayev.
Thus, the president outlined the connection between international instability and the internal development of Kazakhstan. In his assessment, strengthening sovereignty, social unity, and economic modernization are the main conditions for the country to maintain its stability in a world in which trust between major powers is declining and the future of the international order is becoming increasingly unpredictable.