The European Union has dropped the idea of Canada receiving the status of an “associate member“ in the joint declaration to be adopted at the EU-Canada summit in Montreal. Instead, the latest draft states an intention for an “increasingly close partnership“, remaining outside full membership in the union. This was reported by DPA and “Reuters“.

The change was made after objections from several member states. Germany led the group that insisted on dropping the concept, since it has no legal status in the EU treaties and it is not clear what rights and obligations it would create. France, Italy and Greece have also expressed reservations about the initial wording.

What remains in the draft declaration

According to the text seen by “Reuters“, the EU and Canada will work to build an “ever closer partnership“. The two sides are to define the content of the new framework by their next summit in 2027.

In this way, Brussels and Ottawa retain the possibility of deepening cooperation in trade, defense, energy, technology, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and support for Ukraine, without creating a new formal category of membership. The European Commission has outlined these areas as part of a future model for relations with Canada.

Von der Leyen's proposal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on September 16 that Canada become the first "associate member" of the EU. She did so during her annual speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, which was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"I want to work with you to open the door for Canada as the first associate member of the European Union," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She presented the idea at the time as part of a broader union for economic security and shared prosperity. However, the proposal has sparked controversy, as an "associate member" is not an existing status in the EU legal framework and would require a new political and contractual arrangement.

Canada maintains its interest in Europe

The dropping of the term does not mean abandoning closer cooperation between Canada and the European Union. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that “the good news is that the specific names don't matter“, but what matters is what changes the partnership will bring to the lives of Canadians.

Ottawa is seeking stronger economic and defense ties with Europe amid tensions with the United States and US tariffs on Canadian goods. The Montreal meeting is expected to provide a political framework for future cooperation, while the specific parameters will be negotiated in the coming months.

Sources: theprint.in, euronews.com, english.nv.ua