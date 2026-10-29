Hegseth Removes Top Pentagon Military Planner

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia from his post as director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The position, known in military circles as J5, is among the key positions for developing and coordinating U.S. military plans.

The reason for the decision was not publicly announced. The Atlantic reported the removal, citing defense officials and a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Associated Press confirmed the news through a Defense Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the personnel decision.

“The president, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the armed forces express their deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for his 32 years of distinguished service to the nation,“ a spokesman for the committee said. The statement added that Sylvia and his family are well-wishers in the next phase of their lives.

No replacement announced

No immediate replacement for Sylvia has been named at this time. Typically, the J5 director's duties are temporarily taken over by a deputy or vice director of the relevant unit while the president nominates a candidate who must be confirmed by the Senate.

Sylvia is the second general to be removed from the post during Hegsett's administration. His predecessor, Lieutenant General Joseph McGee, was forced to retire in October 2025.

The J5 director is the link between operational forces, Defense Department policy and the White House. Sylvia's removal comes at a time when President Donald Trump is considering possible new military action against Iran. According to the Associated Press, US officials have warned allies in the Middle East to prepare for a potential resumption of operations, but no final decision on strikes has been made.

Another senior military change

According to Defense Department officials quoted by The Atlantic, Hegsett had lost confidence in Sylvia, and the general's relationship with the top civilian policy official, Elbridge Colby, was poor. These allegations have not been confirmed publicly by Hegsett or Sylvia.

Sylvia commanded the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and has participated in missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the recipient of the Purple Heart, six Bronze Stars, one of which was for valor, and other military awards.

He is the latest senior military official to leave the Pentagon since Hegseth took office. The Associated Press reports that nearly two dozen generals, admirals and other senior military officials have been removed, forced into retirement or left during his tenure.

In September, Hegseth said the Pentagon had cut about 10% of its generals and admirals and planned further cuts to senior officer positions. It has not been announced when a permanent successor to Sylvia will be named.

Sources: theatlantic.com, apnews.com