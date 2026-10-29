Donald Trump called Norway a “scumbag“ and said the country “is not worth it“ for refusing to award him the Nobel Peace Prize. The US president made his remarks during a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan.

“I don't want anyone from Norway. I don't want anything to do with Norway”, Trump told his supporters, linking his attitude towards Norwegians to the Nobel committee's decision. He said the United States should not accept any more immigrants from Norway after he failed to win the award.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African lawyer Navanethem “Navi” Pillay. She is a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and a former judge at the International Criminal Court. Trump told the rally that the prize was given to “a woman no one has heard of.”

Oslo reiterates committee’s independence

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide rejected the suggestion that the government in Oslo was responsible for choosing the laureate. "He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent," Eide told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

The minister added that Norway had reminded the US president of this and that the country continued to attach "great importance" to its good relations with the United States. Eide described Trump's words as part of his political style and said they were made during an election campaign.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is indeed separate from the Norwegian government. It selects the winner of the Peace Prize, while the other Nobel Prizes are awarded by institutions in Sweden.

Another attack after the refusal of the award

Trump already attacked Norway on October 9, when he called the decision to give the prize to Pillay an "indelible stain" on the country. He then said that the United States, represented by him, should have received the award.

The American president has long argued that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending eight conflicts. So far, the award has been received by three sitting US presidents - Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama.

His current position on Norway contrasts with his earlier statements. In 2018, Trump urged the United States to accept more immigrants from "good countries", among which he mentioned Norway, Denmark and Switzerland.

Sources: fidelity.com, vg.no, apnews.com