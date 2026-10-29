53 polling stations to be rerun in Serbia – REC announces decision

The parliamentary elections in Serbia will be rerun in 53 polling stations, the Republican Election Commission has decided. The reruns are scheduled for November 1 and will last from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The decision covers 31 polling stations where the results of the vote cannot be determined, as well as another 22 polling stations where the vote was annulled. The REC did not provide details about the reasons for the cancellation.

“A re-voting will take place in polling stations for which the decisions of the competent local election commissions have determined that the results of the vote cannot be established“, said REC Chairman Vladimir Dimitrijevic.

Two of the polling stations in which a new vote will take place are located in Eastern Serbia. Representatives of the Bulgarian national minority live in the area.

Preliminary results

The early parliamentary elections were held on October 25. With 8,187 out of a total of 8,392 polling stations processed, the Student List received 52.17 percent of the votes, and the United Serbia list received 39.17 percent. The data are preliminary and do not include the results of the upcoming re-vote.

According to the same data, four minority lists are also entering parliament. The final distribution of mandates will be determined after the re-vote is completed and the final results are established.

The vote continues on November 1

With its decision, the REC determined the organization of the re-vote, including the new ballots and the necessary election papers. Voters in the 53 sections will be able to exercise their right to vote again, and the votes cast will be included in the final summary of the results.

Sources: bta.bg, beta.rs