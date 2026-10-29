Suspicion of sabotage on behalf of a foreign government or organization: two Belarusians arrested in Germany

Two Belarusian citizens have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of preparing sabotage in the Nuremberg area. According to the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office, the men planned an arson attack for a reward and on behalf of a foreign government or organization.

The suspects are 39 and 50 years old and have been in custody since October 7. Arrest warrants have been issued for their detention by the Fürth District Court. The investigation is being conducted by the Munich General Prosecutor's Office.

“There is a reasonable suspicion that the two men intended to commit arson in the Nuremberg area for a reward and on behalf of a foreign government or organization“, the prosecutor's office said in a statement, quoted by Ukrinform.

A site was identified in the Nuremberg area

According to the investigation, the two planned to use substances to accelerate combustion. The goal was to set fire to a building or a critical infrastructure site, but the specific location has not yet been determined.

The men are also suspected of participating in arson in Romania. However, German authorities have not officially named the alleged foreign mastermind in the case.

Tagesschau reports that in recent months, other arrests have been made in Germany on suspicion of preparing sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence services. In several of these cases, German investigators suspect Russian involvement, but such a connection has not been officially confirmed for the two Belarusians.

Link to fire near Brasov

The case is also linked to an investigation in Romania. According to Ukrinform, the Romanian intelligence service announced the discovery of a sabotage network coordinated by Russia, which is suspected of involvement in a fire at an industrial site near the state-owned arms company Carfil in Brasov.

The fire broke out on September 14. There is currently no publicly reported information about charges or a court decision on the merits against the two detainees in Germany. They are presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, tagesschau.de