Residents of Oleshki fear being taken to Russia

Residents of the Russian-occupied town of Oleshki in the Kherson region fear that the organized humanitarian evacuation could end with them being taken to Russia, rather than arriving in territory under Ukrainian control. This was reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

According to him, people considering leaving the town do not have answers to two main questions - is the route safe and where exactly they will be taken. Their doubts are also connected with memories of the evacuation of Mariupol in 2022. Then, according to testimonies, some of the residents who intended to leave the city through Vasylivka were taken to Rostov-on-Don.

Different buses and fear of “filtration“

Andryushchenko claims that representatives of Russian volunteer organizations in Oleshki talk about different buses intended for the evacuation. Some of them were supposed to transport people to Ukrainian-controlled territory, and others - to Russia or further into the occupied regions.

Those traveling on the second route were promised that later they would be able to continue their journey on their own or seek assistance from volunteers. Registration for evacuation is done at the local hospital, but according to information received by Andryushchenko, people there were persuaded to choose a trip to Russia or not to leave the city at all.

The argument was given as an upcoming screening procedure, known as "filtration". Residents were told that after it there was a risk of being taken to an unknown location. Some people were even advised to stock up on food and stay in their homes.

"I want to be wrong more than ever," said Petro Andryushchenko.

He compared the situation to the evacuation from besieged Mariupol, which he said was thwarted by route confusion, contradictory instructions and pressure on the civilian population. His claims about the actions of Russian representatives in Oleshki have not been independently confirmed.

The ceasefire should provide a humanitarian corridor

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a temporary ceasefire in the Oleshki area with the mediation of US First Lady Melania Trump. The aim is to deliver humanitarian aid and ensure the evacuation of civilians.

Under the announced terms, the regime of silence is in effect from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to 10:59 p.m. on November 1. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets announced that humanitarian aid is planned to be delivered to the city on October 30. In the meantime, the routes necessary for the operation are being demined.

Oleski is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, opposite Kherson, and remains under Russian control. The proximity to the front line, the danger of shelling and the lack of clarity about the route increase uncertainty among residents, who must decide whether to join the evacuation.

Sources: news.bg, unian.ua, apnews.com