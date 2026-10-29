Canada, EU deepen partnership at Montreal meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting the 21st Canada-European Union summit, taking place on October 29-30 in Montreal. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are participating in the talks.

The main topics are trade, defense, critical raw materials, technology, research and education. The meeting is expected to launch an initiative called „Alliance for the Future“, which would provide a framework for closer cooperation between Canada and the EU.

The idea of an „associate member“ meets resistance

Von der Leyen has proposed that Canada become the first “associated member“ of the European Union. The idea envisages closer relations than existing agreements with countries outside Europe, but without full membership.

However, the proposal is meeting resistance among some member states. According to Anand Sundar, a special adviser to the European Council on Foreign Relations, France and Germany are among the countries that do not support this designation. According to the European Commission, the term has already been dropped from the draft joint declaration for the summit, but discussions on a new partnership model are ongoing.

Upon her arrival in Montreal, Von der Leyen again used the term “associated member of the EU“. The European Commission described the idea as an opportunity for “the closest possible partnership“ with a country outside Europe.

Carney: The outcome is important for Canadians

The Canadian prime minister has ruled out the country joining the EU as a full member. He said Canada would not take on the budgetary obligations of a member state, although it could participate in the financing of specific European programs. Any expanded agreement would have to be approved by the Canadian parliament.

„The specific names or terminology are irrelevant. "What matters is what difference it will make to the lives of Canadians," said Mark Carney.

He said the potential partnership should create more opportunities for young people to study, work and travel, open new markets for Canadian companies and broaden prospects for researchers.

New direction amid tensions with the United States

The meeting comes as the Carney government seeks ways to reduce Canada's dependence on the United States. President Donald Trump has described the proposed partnership with the EU as a potential “hostile act” and warned that Washington could impose tariffs on Europe if it perceives it as an unfriendly step.

A Canadian government official said that rapprochement with Europe is not directed against the United States, but is based on long-standing common interests.

The business forum is at the beginning of the program, and formal talks between the leaders are scheduled for October 30. Canada and the EU hope to agree on the specific structure of the partnership next year and prepare an agreement for approval in 2027.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com