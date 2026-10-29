EU calls for pressure on Russia after Ukraine attacks

The European Union has called on its international partners to step up support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia after a series of attacks on civilian targets. At least 14 people have been killed in an attack on a platform at the Dnipro train station. There have also been casualties in attacks in Chernihiv, Kremenchuk and Zaporizhia regions.

“The deadly Russian attack on the Dnipro train station is yet another brutal aggression against Ukrainian civilians. It clearly shows that Moscow is not interested in peace“, said the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.

She stressed that Russia must be held accountable for its actions. Kallas said she would raise the issue at the EU-Canada summit in Montreal and at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

EU urges accountability mechanisms

Kallas will call on the European Union's partners to increase support for Ukraine and to accelerate the establishment of mechanisms to hold Russia accountable. These include a future special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and an international reparations mechanism.

“Another series of brutal and devastating Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine“, wrote European Council President Antonio Costa. He said the EU would continue to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

Macron: Moscow is betting on escalation

“We call on all our international partners to do the same“, said Antonio Costa.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attack in Dnieper and accused Moscow of continuing to bet on escalation by attacking civilians.

“In this context, we must aim for much more than a local ceasefire like the one recently agreed in Oleshki“, said Macron. He described Moscow's rejection of such proposals as unacceptable.

The French president called on European and international partners to redouble their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and to force Russia to return to the negotiating table.

Sources: bta.bg