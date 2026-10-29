Tehran: We received the letter from Vice President Vance, but have not yet responded

Iran has received a letter from US Vice President J.D. Vance, but has not yet responded to it, the Iranian agencies “Tasnim“ and “Fars“ reported, quoted by Reuters. The announcement comes amid attempts to resume peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

A day earlier, the “Wall Street Journal“ reported that Vance sent the letter to Mohsen Rezaei, chairman of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. According to the publication, the aim is to open the way for the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The Iranian news agency “Tasnim“ indicates that Tehran insists that the United States fulfill seven conditions. “Any position that contradicts this framework is unacceptable“, the statement quoted by Reuters said.

So far, no details have been published about the content of Vance's letter, nor has it been announced when Iran will send a response. It is also unclear whether the message will lead to concrete diplomatic contacts between the two countries.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com