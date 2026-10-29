Mucunski: Bulgaria is becoming a refuge for refugees

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski has described it as indecent for a European Union country to become a refuge for people who have fled their country or are facing legal proceedings. His comment is related to the case of Iva Mihaylova, who has Bulgarian and Macedonian citizenship.

„It is indecent for a European Union member state to become a refuge for people who have fled their country“, Mucunski said.

He pointed out that North Macedonia expects EU member states to respect the highest standards related to the rule of law. According to him, Skopje has no interest in becoming part of the political dispute in Bulgaria, which he believes is also related to the presidential elections.

The case of Iva Mihaylova

Mihaylova is a defendant in North Macedonia in a case involving a car accident that resulted in one death. She returned to Bulgaria in October, despite a ban on her leaving the country. On October 13, the Basic Court in Kocani issued an arrest warrant for her, and the authorities in North Macedonia requested her international arrest for the purpose of arrest and extradition.

The Ministry of Interior announced that on October 13 at 19:38 it had received an international arrest warrant through Interpol - Skopje. The Bulgarian authorities have not taken any action to establish Mihaylova's whereabouts in the country, and no Interpol red notice has been issued for her at this time.

Bulgarian position

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has determined that Mihaylova's possible extradition is inadmissible. Her Bulgarian citizenship and the need for treatment due to her deteriorating health were cited as reasons. The woman is being treated at the Pirogov Hospital, and her defense stated that the case in Kochani may continue in her absence via videoconference.

The next hearing in the case at the Basic Court in Kochani is scheduled for November 9. Until a final court decision, Mihaylova is presumed innocent.

Sources: news.bg, btvnovinite.bg