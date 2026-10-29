Zelensky: Russia is preparing new ballistic missile strikes

Russia is preparing new ballistic missile strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address. According to him, the Ukrainian side has intelligence information about the planned attack.

„Currently, we have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing new ballistic missile strikes“, Zelensky said.

The president added that Ukraine needs the necessary means to counter the attacks. He repeated his call for Western allies to provide more air defense weapons, specifically naming missiles for the US Patriot systems.

“We need the means to destroy all this Russian evil,“ Zelensky said.

Kiev announces strikes on Russian targets

The Ukrainian president also praised the long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory. He said two missile strikes destroyed two Russian Su-34 aircraft and hit an Iskander missile launcher.

Ukraine's armed forces said the planes were destroyed at a military base in the Volgograd region, in central Russia. No further details were given about the missiles used and the extent of the damage.

Zelensky did not specify when or where Russia might launch the expected new strikes. In his statement, he presented the information about the planned attack as data from Ukrainian intelligence, without publishing evidence or specific parameters of the possible operation.

The call for Patriot missiles comes against the backdrop of ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. According to Kiev, the additional air defense assets are needed to detect and intercept ballistic missiles that reach their targets in a short time.

Sources: bta.bg, en.interfax.com.ua