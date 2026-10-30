European leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to explain to their societies why support for Ukraine should continue, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas admitted.

“Of course, it is becoming increasingly difficult to explain to the European public why it is necessary to support Ukraine, because everyone is tired of this war“, said Kalas at the University of Montreal. However, she called on the EU and Canada not to abandon aid to Kiev due to public fatigue.

Call for continued support

Kallas participated in a public discussion with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the EU-Canada summit, which is taking place in Montreal on 29 and 30 October. The agenda includes issues of security and defence, trade, critical raw materials, digital cooperation and the international situation.

According to Kallas, fatigue from the prolonged conflict should not lead to a weakening of support for Ukraine. She insisted that the EU and Canada continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic assistance.

The European Council has listed support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia among the main geopolitical topics of the Montreal summit. The leaders are expected to adopt a common position on deepening the EU-Canada partnership.

Support remains the EU's core position

Kallas's statement is in line with her previous position that pressure to end the war should be directed at Russia, not Ukraine. In October, she said that Europe would continue to support Kiev and that Moscow should not be allowed to achieve its goals by prolonging the conflict.

In a speech to the European Parliament in September, Kallas said that total EU aid to Ukraine had exceeded 220 billion euros, of which more than 78 billion euros was military support. She also said that the union was preparing new measures to put pressure on Russia.

The Montreal summit is the 21st EU-Canada summit. The two countries declare their intention to deepen their cooperation in the field of security and defense, including through joint initiatives and coordination on international crises.

Sources: cpac.ca, apnews.com