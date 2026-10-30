Heavy rains in Syria kill five

At least five people have died in heavy rains and flooding in several Syrian provinces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Disaster Management said. Four children drowned in ponds in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

A man died after his car was swept away by rising waters near the Al Salmani Bridge in western Raqqa province. Five people, including two children, remain missing.

Collapsed bridge cuts off road between Raqqa and Aleppo

Floods have damaged infrastructure and disrupted traffic on bridges in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Hasaka and Homs. The state news agency SANA said the Al-Salmani bridge west of Tabqa had collapsed, cutting off the road between Raqqa and Aleppo.

Rescue teams helped 15 civilians whose cars were blocked by water. About 375 families were evacuated from three camps in the countryside near Raqqa.

Floods affect thousands of people this year

The floods are another heavy blow to people living in vulnerable areas and camps for displaced people. In June, UNICEF reported that 17,000 people had been affected by flooding in Syria since the beginning of 2026. About 700 families had been displaced, including an estimated 2,000 children.

UNICEF also said that 49 water treatment plants in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces had been put out of service. The new floods have hit the north and east of the country, with rescue services continuing to work in areas with damaged infrastructure and blocked roads.

Sources: aljazeera.com