Russia attacks Kiev and seven other regions: energy infrastructure is the main target

Russia carried out a massive attack with missiles and drones against Kiev and seven Ukrainian regions on the night of October 30. The main target was energy facilities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergei Koretsky announced.

„Overnight, Russia carried out another massive attack with missiles and drones. Kiev and seven regions were under attack: Kiev, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk and Volyn. The enemy's main target was energy“, Koretsky pointed out.

Energy and railway facilities damaged

According to the Ukrainian Prime Minister, energy system facilities in the Kiev region and in the Dnipro were damaged. A missile strike was also carried out on energy infrastructure in Poltava region.

The attack also hit railway facilities. At least 12 residential buildings were damaged in Kiev, Kiev and Kharkiv regions, including private houses and apartment buildings.

One dead and four injured

One person was killed in the capital. Four more people were injured in Kiev, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Volyn regions.

Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized three aircraft missiles and 96 drones used in the attack. Hits by Russian airstrikes have been recorded in 17 locations.

Ukrainian authorities continue to assess damage to energy, railway and housing infrastructure in the affected areas.

Sources: ukrinform.ua