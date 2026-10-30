Great Britain and other NATO countries may be preparing sabotage against tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel. This was stated by Nikolai Patrushev, chairman of the Maritime College of Russia, in an interview with “Rossiyskaya Gazeta“.

When asked whether London remains the main architect of the anti-Russian campaign in the world's oceans, Patrushev answered in the affirmative. He states that British tactics rely not so much on guns and ships as on “vileness and treachery“, making a historical reference to the time of Francis Drake.

Statements without specific targets

“I have no doubt that sabotage against tankers carrying Russian diesel is already being prepared in the British headquarters and in the NATO headquarters. We keep such risks constantly in our sights“, says Patrushev.

According to him, possible actions could be aimed at the failure of Russian-American agreements on the supply of diesel fuel, which London, according to him, finds unacceptable. The statement does not mention specific ships, routes, deadlines or evidence of sabotage preparations.

Patrushev also accuses European countries of having driven themselves into a “dead end“ with anti-Russian sanctions, their geopolitical actions and Russophobic policies. He claims that after having “burned all bridges“, they do not know how to get out of the situation.

The publication does not indicate a reaction from the British government or NATO to the accusations. There is no report of sabotage against a specific tanker.

Sources: news.bg