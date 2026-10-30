Moscow says Ukraine has resumed strikes on Russian refineries

Ukraine has resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries after a pause, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. According to him, targets in the Samara region were attacked overnight, hitting three refineries and a gas and chemical complex.

“Ukraine resumed its attacks on refineries last night after a pause“, Novak said. He specified that one of the targets suffered minor damage. Russian authorities have not reported a complete shutdown of the affected enterprises.

Two killed in clean-up operation

Earlier, the governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, reported that two men had been killed in a drone attack. They had been working to clean up the aftermath of a previous strike, the governor said.

Reuters reported that the attack hit an area where three oil refineries are located. Damage data was provided by Russian authorities and has not been independently verified.

Kremlin accuses Kiev of ignoring Trump's request

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Ukraine was ignoring US President Donald Trump's request to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries. Ushakov did not provide further details.

The claims were made against the backdrop of ongoing mutual strikes on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow presents the attacks on the refineries as a violation of the call to stop strikes on energy facilities, while Kiev has not claimed responsibility for the reported attack in the Samara region.

Sources: bta.bg, news.sky.com, devdiscourse.com