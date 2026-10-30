Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on October 31 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit will be a working one, the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey announced.

Security in the Black Sea is among the main topics

During the meeting, the two presidents will discuss the security situation in the Black Sea related to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The talks will touch on regional risks and the impact of the conflict on security in the Black Sea region.

Talks on relations between Turkey and Ukraine

„During the meeting, the security situation in the Black Sea, caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as steps to develop bilateral relations and cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine will be discussed,“ the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey announced.

The agenda also includes issues related to the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between Ankara and Kiev. The meeting in Istanbul will be held at the invitation of Erdogan, who will receive the Ukrainian president as part of his working visit.

Sources: bta.bg