Novaya Gazeta Shuts Down, Blaming Russian Services

The Russian newspaper „Novaya Gazeta“ is shutting down on November 9. The decision was announced by Editor-in-Chief Sergei Sokolov in a video message posted on Friday.

„Novaya Gazeta“ is ceasing to exist,“ Sokolov said. He said Russian authorities and special services forced the editorial team to shut down.

Editor-in-Chief's Home Searched

Sokolov was taken in for questioning this month, and Russian authorities searched his home in connection with a criminal case involving journalist Oleg Roldugin. The search and interrogation took place before the editorial office's final decision to close.

Roldugin was arrested in April and charged with illegal access to information. No details of the charges have been made public. According to RIA Novosti, the journalist has pleaded not guilty.

End after 30 years of work

„Novaya Gazeta“ is among the Russian independent media outlets that have been subject to restrictions since the start of the war in Ukraine. The publication has been designated by Russian authorities as a „foreign agent“.

Sokolov said that on November 9, the editorial office will turn off the lights in the building where it has worked for 30 years. The servers will then be turned off and the team will leave the premises.

“On November 9, we will turn off the lights in our home, where we have lived for 30 years. We will turn off the servers and leave“, said Sergey Sokolov.

The closure follows the arrest of a journalist from the editorial office and the actions of the Russian authorities against the editor-in-chief. Sokolov described what happened as pressure that led to the cessation of the newspaper's work.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, vedomosti.ru