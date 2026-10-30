About half of the personnel of the women's drone battalion "Harpies" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been neutralized after the unit was sent to Zaporizhia region, Russian security services claim. The information was reported by RIA Novosti, but the data has not been independently confirmed.

According to the statement, Russian forces have neutralized about 17 drone control crews. The number indicated is approximately half of the entire personnel of the battalion. It is not specified when the losses were inflicted, what the number of killed and wounded was, or how the extent of the damage was determined.

It is alleged that the Ukrainian command sent the “Harpies“ to the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the unit began to suffer significant losses. The publication does not present the position of the Ukrainian military command on the information.

The unit was created in March 2025.

The “Harpies“ battalion was officially created in March 2025. It is presented as the first experimental unit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, staffed entirely by women. The servicemen are trained to operate both strike and reconnaissance drones.

The announcement of the losses comes against the backdrop of the continued use of drones by both sides of the front. In this case, the available information is based solely on allegations transmitted by Russian security services through RIA Novosti, with no published independent evidence or confirmed data from the Ukrainian side.

Sources: news.bg