The Americans are here: Pentagon urges silence on Russian threats

The Pentagon has asked several NATO countries to tone down their public rhetoric about the threat from Russia, Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with the discussions. Among the countries to which similar messages were addressed during bilateral meetings are Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

According to three European and one American official, US authorities have warned that some statements by European leaders and officials could undermine security on the continent. It is not clear whether the same call has been made to other governments in Europe.

The Pentagon did not confirm the claims. His spokesman said: “Talks between allies are confidential, so we will not comment on these allegations.“

Colby's messages

One of the US officials who conveyed the call for restraint was Elbridge Colby, the Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs, Reuters sources said. According to one of them, Colby told a representative of a Baltic state that the Russians should not be “annoyed“.

As an example of counterproductive rhetoric, statements were cited that Russia was “cornered like a rat“. It is not clear which specific statement Colby was referring to. In late September, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called Vladimir Putin “a rat in a corner“ and suggested that the Russian leader was resorting to sabotage in Europe as Russia became increasingly embroiled in the war in Ukraine.

Another European official described the unofficial Pentagon message as follows: “We are helping you. The Americans are here. Just don't make a fuss. Don't attract attention.“ According to the same source, at another meeting, an Estonian delegation was called upon to be “measured” in its public statements, without the American side naming a specific statement that had irritated it.

Differences within NATO

The American messages come against the backdrop of a dispute within NATO over how to publicly present the Russian threat. Some Western officials believe that overemphasizing Moscow's actions could serve the Kremlin by fueling fear and weakening public support for Ukraine.

Other European governments are pushing for greater publicity to explain to voters why more defense resources are needed. The debate is also being exacerbated by allegations that Russia is stepping up a covert campaign of sabotage in Europe. Moscow denies being behind such actions.

On Wednesday, German prosecutors announced the arrest of two Belarusian citizens suspected of planning to set fire to a building or critical infrastructure near Nuremberg. The German government earlier accused Russia of attempting a drone attack on the Leipzig/Halle airport, which Moscow denied.

Washington reviews its military presence

The calls for a more restrained tone coincide with renewed efforts by the Donald Trump administration to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. According to Reuters, Washington is combining incentives for Russia, including possible sanctions relief, with pressure on Kiev to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reviewing the deployment of US forces in Europe. This could lead to a reduction in the military presence on the continent, as the US pushes European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense.

Sources: news.bg, defensenews.com, marketscreener.com