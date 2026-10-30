Greece extends fuel subsidies until November 15th

Greece has extended emergency subsidies for heating oil, diesel and unleaded petrol until November 15th due to high oil prices. The amount of aid for the first half of November remains the same as in the second half of October, Greek state television ERT reported.

The state will cover 20 euro cents of the price of each liter of heating fuel, 15 euro cents of the price of a liter of diesel fuel and 10 euro cents of the price of a liter of A95 gasoline.

Additional discount from refineries

The oil refining companies continue to provide additional discounts. For heating fuel, they are 20 euro cents per liter, and for diesel fuel - 5 euro cents.

Thus, the total relief for consumers reaches 40 euro cents per liter for heating fuel and 20 euro cents for diesel. For unleaded gasoline, the reduction remains 10 euro cents per liter and is financed by the state.

35 million euros for the first half of November

Extending the measure until November 15 will cost the Greek budget about 35 million euros.

The total value of state interventions to support the population has already reached 1.44 billion euros. Of these, 897 million euros are directed to extraordinary measures due to increased energy prices.

The remaining 541 million euros are for permanent income support measures. Among them are supplements for pensioners and the expansion of the circle of those entitled to reimbursement by the state of the value of one month's rent per year. The assistance is provided according to income and property criteria.

Sources: bta.bg