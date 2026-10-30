US withdraws employees from Saudi Arabia over threats

The United States is withdrawing its non-key government employees from Saudi Arabia, as well as their family members. The evacuation began on October 23 due to security risks, the US embassy in Riyadh said.

The decision was made against the backdrop of increased attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on targets in the kingdom. According to Reuters, the attacks are targeting airports and other strategic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Air travel restrictions

The US embassy warns that US government employees need special permission to use Saudi airports. “US government employees require special permission to use Saudi airports“, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The embassy is warning American citizens to expect possible new attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations and other schedule changes. The State Department described the situation as a risk of missile and drone attacks on US interests and critical infrastructure in the country.

A new phase in the conflict in Yemen

Fighting between the Houthis in Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition that supports the Yemeni government has intensified in recent weeks. According to Reuters, the development opens a new front in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

As a result of the measures, employees whose functions are defined as key will remain in Saudi Arabia. It has not been reported how many people and how many families are affected by the evacuation, nor has a date been given for the evacuation to be completed.

Sources: bta.bg