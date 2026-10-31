Will Donald Trump have a Republican majority in Congress?

US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton held campaign rallies in two southern states separated by two states and urged Americans to vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3. The vote will determine which party controls Congress for the final two years of Trump's term.

Trump spoke to Republican supporters in Daytona, Florida, where he described the election as “the most important midterm elections in history“. The president urged his supporters to go to the polls in the House and Senate races.

Just an hour earlier, Clinton took to the stage in Tupelo, Mississippi. He urged the crowd to support Democratic Senate candidate Scott Collum and quoted former Republican President George W. Bush.

„My friend George W. Bush once said, „Democracy is self-correcting“. "We'll find out in Mississippi if that's true," Clinton said.

According to the Associated Press, the midterm elections will show whether Trump will have a Republican majority in Congress that would make it easier for him to govern, or whether he will face strong resistance from Democrats.

More Americans vote early

Nearly 10 million more Americans have cast ballots five days before Election Day than at the same time in 2022, according to an Associated Press analysis of early voting data.

The increase has been particularly pronounced in states with tight Senate races. In Iowa and Kansas, early voting has increased by about 30 percent. Trump plans to visit both states on Sunday to support Republican candidates.

Both parties are hoping the higher turnout before Election Day will work in their favor. The results will determine not only the composition of Congress but also the political conditions under which Trump will govern in the second half of his presidential term.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com