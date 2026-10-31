Chaos in Poland! Nawrocki calls for restoration of rule of law

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has called for “restoration of rule of law“ amid an escalating dispute with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government over the Constitutional Tribunal. The head of state said the conflict threatens the country's internal security.

Nawrocki addressed protesters gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, which was cordoned off by police. He called for immediate consultations with all political forces in parliament to “stabilize the political situation and restore constitutional order“.

The president also demanded that security forces deployed by the government in the court area be withdrawn. He said this was necessary to restore the rule of law in the country.

Clash over the leadership of the tribunal

The protests began after the president of the Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Świnęczkowski, and his deputy were removed from office. According to the demonstrators, the actions of Donald Tusk's center-left government undermine the constitutional order and the independence of the judiciary.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska temporarily replaced Świnęczkowski as head of the tribunal. She is among five judges recently appointed by the current parliament whose appointments are not recognized by President Nawrocki.

Święczkowski was appointed during the rule of the Law and Justice party, which was in power until 2023. Karol Nawrocki is supported by the party, and the dispute over the composition and leadership of the Constitutional Tribunal has become another point of conflict between the president and the government.

The president canceled his trip to Senegal

Due to the development of the crisis, Nawrocki canceled his planned trip to Senegal and returned to Warsaw. Upon his return, he called on parliamentary forces to participate in urgent consultations dedicated to stabilizing the political situation.

The upcoming talks should show whether the ruling and opposition parties will find a common approach to the dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal. For now, the president is insisting on restoring constitutional order, while protesters continue to accuse the government of interfering in the work of the judiciary.

Sources: bta.bg, standartnews.com