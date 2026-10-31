Russia has lost another Su-57 fighter after the aircraft burned down on October 29 at the Akhtubinsk Airport, Astrakhan Region. Initial information indicates that the incident occurred during engine start on the ground and was not caused by an external attack or actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The case was reported by Defense Romania, citing the Telegram channel Absolutely Reliable Source, which published satellite images of the airport. According to the information, the plane was engulfed in flames after an engine start-up emergency.

„On October 29, a Su-57 caught fire at the Akhtubinsk airport as a result of an engine start-up emergency“, the channel's message states.

The incident is the fourth recorded in 2026 in which Russia lost or suffered serious damage to an aircraft of this type. On April 25, Ukrainian drones reached the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk region and hit two Su-57s. However, the data on the new incident are preliminary, and the Russian authorities have not made a public confirmation.

Satellite images analyzed by OSINT sources show traces of fire and a damaged area at the airport. Independent confirmation of the complete destruction of the aircraft has not been published, therefore the information about the loss should be considered as reported, but not officially confirmed.

Fourth loss of Su-57 for the year

The Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multi-role fighter designed to engage air, ground and sea targets. According to the official specifications, the aircraft can reach speeds of up to 2,600 km/h and use high-precision guided weapons.

The aircraft is mass-produced at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant. The Akhtubinsk airport is associated with the testing and operation of Russian combat aircraft, which makes the incident significant for the small fleet of Su-57s.

It has not been reported whether an official investigation will be launched into the causes of the fire, nor what the material damage to the airport infrastructure is. If the information is confirmed, the burned aircraft will be the fourth Su-57 lost or seriously damaged since the beginning of the year.

Sources: focus-news.net, defenseromania.ro, theins.ru