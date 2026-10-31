Russian drones left 280,000 Ukrainian households without electricity

About 280,000 households in Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity after Russian drone attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, the strikes have created serious difficulties with the power supply in various regions of the country. “These Russian strikes have created serious difficulties with the power supply in various regions of the country“, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky: Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure

The Ukrainian president said that the attacks are part of targeted actions against civilian infrastructure. "The world sees that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure every day," he said.

Zelensky called on countries that do not want Russian escalation to spread to other parts of Europe to help Ukraine. His published message did not provide further details about the specific energy facilities, the extent of the damage or the timeframe for restoring power.

The new attack comes amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system. In another wave of attacks in late October, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to energy and other infrastructure facilities in seven regions, as well as power outages.

Sources: bta.bg, reutersconnect.com