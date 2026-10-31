US approves Patriot missiles for Ukraine, but after 2030

The delivery of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles for Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems may begin no earlier than 2030. The package is worth $2.1 billion and has been approved by the US State Department as a potential sale to Ukraine.

The information about the delay was reported by Radio Liberty's Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglou, who referred to sources familiar with the situation. According to the data, the practical implementation of the deal will take several years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the deadline and urged Washington to seek a faster solution. “We ask our American partners to find a solution precisely when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3“, he said.

Kiev wants an emergency package for the winter

Zelensky pointed out that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is under daily attacks. According to him, in the last two weeks of October alone, more than 30 attacks were carried out on key network facilities.

Therefore, Kiev has asked Washington for an emergency winter package of 100 interceptor missiles per month. The Ukrainian president said that 500 missiles would be enough to strengthen air defense in the coming months. At the same time, Ukraine receives an average of 12 missiles per month for Patriot systems.

The delay calls into question the country's ability to maintain the necessary level of protection against Russian missile attacks during the winter season. Approval of the sale does not mean immediate delivery of the missiles.

Appeal to European countries

US Senator Richard Blumenthal also expressed concern about the slow logistics and delays in military aid. “Facing a terribly harsh winter and unbearable hardships due to Russian bombing, Ukraine urgently needs air defense. The US agreement to provide immediate assistance would save many lives,“ he said.

Against this backdrop, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara appealed to Germany, Britain, France, Poland and Italy. Kiev has proposed that European partners transfer 10% of their current stockpiles of Patriot and IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine.

In return, Ukraine is proposing that future supplies, which it expects in the long term, be redirected to the countries that have provided missiles from their stocks. Thus, Kiev is seeking an interim solution to the shortage until the approved American package of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles remains out of the immediate delivery horizon.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, investing.com