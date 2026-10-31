Strategic visit! Zelensky arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul, where he will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Among the main topics of the meeting is shipping in the Black Sea, as well as strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and Turkey.

„We arrived with the team in Istanbul. Important negotiations are ahead with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We are working to strengthen the protection of our people, the interstate partnership with Turkey and real diplomatic prospects. There are important issues related to shipping in the Black Sea“, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian head of state did not specify specific decisions that are expected to be made during the talks. He identified the protection of Ukrainian citizens, bilateral cooperation and the search for diplomatic opportunities to end the war as priorities.

A meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew is planned

During the visit, Zelensky will also meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The meeting is part of the program of his visit to Istanbul.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of Turkey's diplomatic efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. In July, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Ukraine. After the talks with him, Zelensky said that Turkey had confirmed its readiness to work towards organizing a summit aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The talks between Zelensky and Erdogan are yet to show whether concrete next steps will be identified on security issues in the Black Sea and the diplomatic process.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net