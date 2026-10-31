Ukrainian army strikes rocket fuel plant in Rostov region

Ukrainian forces have struck the state-owned enterprise "Kombinat Kamensky" in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced. The attack was carried out on the night of October 31 with combat drones and missiles, including the “Neptune” coastal missile systems operated by the Ukrainian Navy.

“The attack was combined, using combat drones and missiles, including the “Neptune” coastal missile systems operated by the Ukrainian Navy,“ the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian side, a fire broke out in a warehouse for finished products at the enterprise, and four production facilities were damaged. The information provided did not indicate any casualties or injuries.

Produces fuel for Russian missile systems

“Kombinat Kamensky“ is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. The enterprise produces solid rocket fuel for ammunition for the multiple launch rocket systems "Uragan", "Smerch" and "Tornado-S", as well as for other missile systems and aviation weapons.

The strike on the plant was announced as part of the actions of Ukrainian forces against facilities related to Russian military production. In its statement, the General Staff did not indicate a deadline for production to be restored, nor an assessment of the material damage caused.

Striking warehouses also reported

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that four warehouses for military supplies of the Russian army were hit. They were located in the areas of Khartsyzk and Dokuchaevsk in Donetsk region, Novovasilevka in Zaporizhia region and Novoaydar in Luhansk region.

The information provided does not contain independent confirmation from the Russian side about the damage to the “Kombinat Kamensky“ and the warehouses. No additional details about the consequences of the attack are provided.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net