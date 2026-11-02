Diplomatic Pressure! Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for a US Strike on Iran After the US Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging US President Donald Trump to renew strikes against Iran after the midterm elections in the United States. Trump, however, is signaling that he prefers an attempt to resume negotiations with Tehran first.

The two leaders spoke by phone on October 31. The topics included negotiations between the United States and Iran and the question of how quickly military operations could resume. Trump confirmed the conversation but did not disclose details about Netanyahu’s position or the specific decisions that were discussed.

Trump Is Keeping Both Options Open

According to information cited by WION, the US administration is simultaneously working toward a diplomatic solution and preparing for a possible resumption of large-scale military action after the elections. This leaves two parallel scenarios open – negotiations with Iran or a new US-Israeli operation.

During an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said there was no urgent need to immediately renew the strikes. According to the president, talks with Iran are going well.

“They want to make a deal, and we’ll see whether they make it,” Trump said.

At the same time, the US president said that the United States must deal with one or two Iranian nuclear facilities. As an example, he mentioned “Pickaxe Mountain” and said that US forces could strike such a target within 10 minutes.

Letter to Tehran Remains Unanswered

Last week, US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, proposing the resumption of negotiations.

Rezaei confirmed that he had received and read the letter, but has not responded so far. Thus, the diplomatic channel between Washington and Tehran remains open, but without a confirmed decision to return to official talks.

So far, no decision has been announced regarding a new attack on Iran. The only confirmed information is that Trump and Netanyahu discussed the issue, while the US side is simultaneously maintaining negotiations and military readiness.

Sources: news.bg