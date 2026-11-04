Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure, Odesa and Poltava

Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, a commercial facility in Odesa and a private enterprise in Poltava over a 24-hour period. Local authorities reported the consequences, as quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda”.

Power was completely cut off in Zhytomyr after an attack on energy infrastructure on November 3. Some districts of the region were also left without electricity. The Zhytomyr City Council warned that if power supplies were not restored by the morning of November 4, support centers would be opened in the municipality.

“If power supplies are not restored by the morning, support centers will be opened in Zhytomyr municipality at 9:00 a.m. on November 4,” the city council said.

The attack also disrupted electric transport in the city. According to Suspilne, emergency power cuts were introduced because of the damage to the energy system, while some trolleybus routes were replaced by buses.

Fire at a shopping center in Odesa

On the evening of November 3, Russian forces attacked commercial infrastructure in Odesa. A shopping center building was hit, and a fire broke out there after the strike.

“The enemy attacked Odesa. Commercial infrastructure was damaged. Information about the consequences is being clarified,” said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration. According to information cited by “Ukrainska Pravda”, no reports of injuries had been received. Local channels reported that the Semya shopping center had been affected, but this information was not presented as finally confirmed by the regional administration.

Strike on an enterprise in Poltava

During the night of November 4, Russian forces struck a private enterprise in Poltava. Explosions were reported in the city at around 1:00 a.m., after which the Poltava Regional Military Administration confirmed that a site on the territory of a private enterprise had been hit.

After 2:00 a.m., the regional administration also reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle had fallen on the grounds of a private property in the Kamenopotokivska municipality, in Kremenchuk district. The report did not provide information about casualties or injuries in either incident.

Sources: pravda.com.ua