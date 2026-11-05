Democrats shifted dozens of districts in the US toward themselves

Democrats are winning control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the US midterm elections, while the map of congressional districts shows a broad reversal compared with the 2024 presidential vote. In a number of districts, the shift in favor of the Democratic Party reaches 20, 30 and 40 percentage points.

The shift is visible in nearly every House district for which results are available. It encompasses not only traditionally competitive seats, but also districts where Donald Trump won convincingly two years ago.

Results surpass the usual partisan boundaries

CNN compares the result of the Republican House candidate in 2026 with Trump’s result in the same district in the 2024 presidential election. If Trump won a district by 10 points and the Republican candidate won it by 4 points, the change is recorded as a six-point shift toward the Democrats.

Democrats are winning dozens of districts by margins of 40 or more percentage points. According to the analysis, this is a clear signal of voters’ reaction to Trump’s administration, as he himself called for the vote to be viewed as a judgment on his presidency.

The comparison is not completely identical to presidential elections. In the House race, specific candidates, local issues and the fact that fewer voters usually turn out in a midterm election all have an influence. Nevertheless, the trend is clear across a large part of the country.

Texas became the center of the reversal

Some of the biggest changes were recorded in Texas. Democrats won a Senate seat and the governorship in the state for the first time in decades, while the party also increased its influence in congressional districts.

Republicans in Texas had redrawn the district boundaries with the aim of winning five seats held by Democrats. Instead of the expected result, Democratic candidates took positions from Republicans. The victories in the state are part of a broader shift toward the Democratic Party in the Midwest and the South.

The Associated Press also confirmed that Democrats are winning majorities in both chambers of Congress, while the vote count continues. The final distribution of seats in the House may still change because some races have not yet been decided.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, apnews.com