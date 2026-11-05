London court finds Russell Brand guilty of rape and sexual assaults

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three charges of sexual assault by a court in London. Following the verdicts, 51-year-old Brand was remanded in custody.

One of the rape charges concerns a young female fan who met him after one of his shows in west London in 2009. During the trial, Brand denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Sentence to be determined on Monday

Judge Joel Bennaton said that the case had been “very well prepared”. Sentencing is scheduled for November 9.

“The inevitable consequence of this will be a significant prison sentence,” Bennaton said after the verdicts were announced.

The court did not release Brand pending sentencing. He will therefore remain in custody over the coming days while the judge determines the length of the custodial sentence.

Case began following allegations of sexual offences

The trial examined allegations of sexual offences committed up to 2009. Charges were brought in the case in connection with several women whose identities have not been disclosed.

The guilty verdicts on the rape and sexual assault charges represent a judicially established outcome on the specific counts of the indictment. The court still has to rule solely on the length of the sentence.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, apnews.com