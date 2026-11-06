Trump Promised a Major Deal for Ukraine and Europe

US President Donald Trump said that a “major deal” was being prepared, which would cover not only Ukraine but could also include all of Europe. He made the statement after a meeting at the White House with Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There’s going to be a deal, a major deal, that will include more than Ukraine,” Trump told reporters. According to him, the agreement “could include all of Europe.” The president did not reveal what he had discussed with Dmitriev and did not specify concrete parameters or a timeline for a potential deal.

Trump clarified that he had not met with the Ukrainian delegation, which had also been at the White House. Meanwhile, representatives of the US administration held talks with Ukrainian and European officials at NATO headquarters in Brussels. According to the Associated Press, the discussions were related to security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader security framework for Europe.

Next talks planned in Abu Dhabi

The US, Ukraine and Russia are planning trilateral negotiations on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. These will be the first official trilateral peace talks between the countries since February. It has not yet been announced whether a specific draft agreement will be presented at the talks or whether only the main principles of a future treaty will be discussed.

The meeting between Trump and Dmitriev took place during an event dedicated to the six-day truce in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky. The ceasefire was in effect from October 27 to November 1. Dmitriev thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her role in achieving the truce, which was also linked to the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians.

Musk invested nearly $500 million in Republicans

Against this backdrop, Elon Musk spent at least $445 million in an effort to help Republicans retain control of Congress. Due to differences in reporting and the scope of the expenses included, the total amount has also been described in public estimates as close to $500 million.

One of the biggest recipients of the support was Ken Paxton, the Republican Senate candidate from Texas. According to the Associated Press, he received around $158 million in spending linked to Musk, but lost to Democrat James Talarico. Republicans also lost control of Congress.

After the elections, Musk wrote on the social network “X” that his “space lasers for election interference” had not worked. Musk himself did not respond to requests for comment regarding his political spending.

Sources: apnews.com, ca.marketscreener.com