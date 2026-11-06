Rutte to Trump: Do not be discouraged by the loss

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised US President Donald Trump “not to be discouraged” following the Republican Party’s heavy defeat in the midterm elections for Congress. Bloomberg reports this.

The vote was held on November 3, 2026, and the Democratic Party won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The result limits Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his term.

“I told him not to be discouraged,” Rutte said in a comment quoted by Bloomberg. His remarks did not make clear whether the conversation with the American president took place immediately after the election or during an earlier contact.

Washington Remains Key to European Security

Rutte stressed that the United States continues to play a vital role in Europe’s security. According to him, NATO is also a platform through which Washington demonstrates its military power, and this is in the interest of European countries, which are still unable to provide a comparable level of protection on their own.

“There is one dominant player in the room – let’s be honest,” Rutte told Reuters in July 2026. At the time, he pointed out that the US economy accounts for about half of NATO’s economy, while the military power of the United States is comparable to the combined power of the other allies.

In January, Rutte warned European lawmakers that Europe cannot defend itself without American military support. He said that the countries of the continent would have to significantly increase their defense spending and develop capabilities that are currently provided mainly by the United States.

Europe Increases Defense Spending

The European allies and Canada have already committed to increasing their investments in defense over the next decade. Rutte presents this as a way for Europe to take on greater responsibility without weakening the transatlantic relationship.

His position places relations between Washington and the European allies in direct dependence on American domestic politics. The Democrats’ victory in Congress could make it more difficult for Trump to govern, but according to Rutte, it should not lead to the United States withdrawing from its role in NATO or from its commitment to Europe’s security.

Sources: apnews.com, internazionale.it