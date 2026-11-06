Marco Rubio denies he will leave the Trump administration

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected claims that he plans to leave President Donald Trump’s administration. In an interview with The New York Times, he said that his intention had always been to work for the president until the end of his term.

“I don’t know where these things are coming from, to be honest. I like the work I’m doing,” Rubio said, as quoted by The New York Times. He added that he finds it amusing when he hears that someone is going to “leave their job,” because he usually asks: “Which job exactly?”

The rumors emerged after the U.S. midterm elections and were linked to speculation that Rubio could leave his posts to prepare for a 2028 presidential campaign. Bloomberg reported that he was considering whether to leave the administration and had spoken with White House officials who asked him to stay.

Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, rejected the report. He called Bloomberg’s publication “completely fabricated” and the claims that Rubio was preparing a presidential bid “entirely baseless.”

Rubio declined to discuss 2028

In the interview, Rubio did not answer whether he intends to run for president in the next election. “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I’m just not going to do it,” he said. The quote was reported by Reuters.

Rubio, who is also Trump’s national security adviser, is among the names mentioned as possible Republican Party candidates after the end of the current presidential term. Vice President JD Vance is also considered a potential contender.

Rubio himself has already said that he would support Vance if he decides to run. For now, however, the secretary of state has not confirmed any intention to leave the administration or launch a campaign for the White House.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, new.streetinsider.com