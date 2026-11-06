Deadly altercation at a hotel in Slovakia: Ukrainian national killed

A Ukrainian citizen has died after being attacked with a knife at a hotel in the western Slovak city of Trenčín. Another Ukrainian has been detained on suspicion of murder, while a third Ukrainian citizen who was at the scene is being sought.

The incident occurred during the night of November 5. According to information from Slovak police, the victim suffered two stab wounds—near the heart and in the abdomen. The man died from his severe injuries and internal bleeding. Criminal proceedings have been opened on suspicion of intentional homicide.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that all Ukrainian citizens connected to the case are civilians. Two of them were staying in Slovakia on a business trip and are not members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “We ask that unverified information not be disseminated,” the ministry said.

Before the clarification from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Slovak media reported that a clash had broken out at the hotel between Ukrainian military personnel, during which one of the participants had been fatally stabbed. Kyiv denied this version and said that those involved were not military personnel.

The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the regional criminal police in Trenčín. The detainee is a suspect, but his guilt has not yet been established by a final court ruling.

Sources: hromadske.ua