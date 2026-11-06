Pope Leo XIV sets off on historic tour of Latin America

Pope Leo XIV has departed for Latin America, where he will visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. His plane took off at 7:05 a.m. from Rome–Fiumicino Airport. The tour is the pontiff’s sixth apostolic journey and will continue until November 17.

Leo XIV is traveling aboard an Airbus A330-900 operated by ITA Airways. After a flight of approximately 13 and a half hours, he is expected to arrive in Montevideo at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Uruguay is the first stop on the itinerary, and the Pope will remain in the country until November 8.

Ceremony in Montevideo and meeting with the authorities

After being welcomed at the airport, the Pope will head to Independence Square, where the official ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. It will be attended by Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, the vice president, the president of the Supreme Court and three former heads of state.

The program includes a meeting with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps. There, Leo XIV will deliver his first speech in the country, after which he will visit President Orsi at the José Artigas Building.

At around 6:45 p.m., the Pope will be at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saints Philip and James, where he will celebrate vespers with bishops, priests, deacons, monks, nuns and seminarians. His return to the apostolic nunciature is scheduled for around 8 p.m.

Second pope to visit Uruguay

Leo XIV will be only the second pope to visit Uruguay. Before him, the country was visited by John Paul II in 1987 and 1988.

While flying over Italy, the pontiff sent a telegram to President Sergio Mattarella, in which he entrusted to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and the saints the aspirations for peace and fraternity of the peoples he will meet.

“This apostolic journey will generate hope and be an inspiration not only for the peoples of the continent, but for the entire world,” Mattarella said.

The Italian president also pointed to the difficulties associated with inequalities, international conflicts and environmental changes. He recalled the historic ties between Italy and Latin America, where hundreds of thousands of Italian emigrants have settled over the years.

After Uruguay, Pope Leo XIV will continue on to Argentina and Peru. The message of the eleven-day visit is linked to peace, fraternity and solidarity in a region facing serious social and international challenges.

Sources: agensir.it