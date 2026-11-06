Tanker Reports Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

The captain of a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman reported an explosion on the vessel. The signal was sent to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), Reuters reported.

The incident occurred 16 nautical miles east of the Omani city of Khasab. The captain specified that the explosion was heard from the side of the ship facing the shore.

According to UKMTO, the tanker is moving under its own power and continuing its voyage. The entire crew is safe.

“The entire crew is safe.”

The statement did not specify the cause of the explosion, nor did it clarify whether the vessel had sustained damage. There was also no report of the vessel being stopped or of any need to evacuate the crew.

Sources: bta.bg