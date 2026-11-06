Iranian army says it shot down a US drone over Qeshm

Iran said it had shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the aircraft was an MQ-1 reconnaissance and attack drone.

“A 16th US MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed a few minutes ago using the IRGC’s new, advanced air defense system,” the Guards said in a statement.

According to the IRGC, the system was operated by Iran’s integrated air defense network. The statement contained no details about the exact time of the incident, the location where the drone crashed, or any possible casualties and damage.

The information was reported by Reuters, which noted that there had been no confirmation from the US so far. Thus, the claim that the US drone was shot down remains the position of the Iranian authorities, without independent confirmation from the American side.

Sources: bta.bg