Missile strike on the Russian city of Oryol, Proton plant producing Iskander components on fire

The Russian city of Oryol came under a missile attack overnight on November 7. Following a series of explosions, a large fire broke out in the area of the “Proton” industrial complex, Ukrainian media and monitoring channels report.

According to the Exilenova+ monitoring channel, around seven explosions were heard in the city. Videos circulated on social media showing a strong glow and thick smoke over the industrial area.

According to initial reports, the likely target of the attack was the “Proton” plant. So far, however, there has been no independent confirmation that the facility’s production workshops were hit directly.

Information about the attack was also published by the Ukrainian outlet “Ukrainska Pravda,” which cited Exilenova+.

A facility linked to the production of Russian missiles

The “Proton” plant is part of Russia’s military-industrial complex and specializes in the production of optoelectronic equipment, semiconductor components, LEDs and electronic modules.

The facility’s products are used in the military industry. According to information from Ukrainian military intelligence, its components are used in Russian missile and air-defense systems, including the Iskander-M ballistic missiles and the Pantsir-S1 air-defense systems.

Among the products manufactured by the facility are also components for the S-71K “Kover” aviation missile.

This explains the strategic importance of the industrial complex to Russia’s military industry.

Flamingo missiles may have been used

According to reports by monitoring channels, Russian sources are discussing the possibility that Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles were used in the attack.

Russian authorities have so far not released detailed information about the damage caused by the attack or any possible casualties.

Repeated attack on the industrial complex

Particular attention is being drawn to the fact that the area around the “Proton” plants had already been attacked on October 23.

At the time, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the main production building of the “Proton-Elektrotex” facility in Oryol had been hit. According to the Ukrainian side, the strike disrupted the production of components for Russian cruise and ballistic missiles.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rbc.ua, kazan.aif.ru