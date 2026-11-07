Trump: Ukraine deal could affect all of Europe

US President Donald Trump said that a potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine could have consequences for all of Europe. He said he had held phone calls on the issue and would continue discussions on Saturday.

“I think this is going to be a very big deal. I think it will include all of Europe,” Trump told reporters in Florida.

The US president did not specify whom he had spoken to by phone on November 6. He said more calls and meetings were scheduled for November 7, but did not say whether representatives of Russia or Ukraine would take part.

Meetings at Mar-a-Lago

Trump said that numerous meetings with various people had been scheduled at his Mar-a-Lago residence, including on issues related to Russia.

“We have a lot of meetings planned at Mar-a-Lago, with a lot of different people. It’s related to Russia, it’s related to other things as well,” Trump said.

He expressed confidence that Moscow was interested in finding a way out of the conflict. “For the first time, I think both Russia and Ukraine want a solution,” the president said, without providing evidence for his assessment or specific commitments from either side.

Upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi

Trump’s statements come amid diplomatic efforts to resume negotiations. Representatives of the United States, Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold a new round of talks on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, with the agenda including an end to hostilities, security and humanitarian issues.

On November 5, Trump said he had met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev. On the same day, representatives of Russia and Ukraine took part in a meeting at the White House organized by First Lady Melania Trump. The US president said that the future agreement would be broader than issues directly related to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union discussed in Brussels security guarantees for Ukraine, reconstruction funding and the future European security architecture. Specific parameters of an agreement with Russia have not yet been made public.

Sources: apnews.com