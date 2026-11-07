Fico: Slovakia may sue the EU over Russian oil

Slovakia may appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union against a decision to completely halt imports of Russian oil, Prime Minister Robert Fico said. He was speaking in a video published on his party Direction – Social Democracy’s page.

“We have filed a complaint against the European Commission over the termination of Russian gas supplies to Slovakia, which are due to end in 2027. If a decision is made at some point to completely halt oil imports as well, we will probably challenge that before the relevant court too,” Fico said.

In April, the Slovak government announced that it would refer the matter to the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg over European rules providing for the termination of Russian gas and oil imports. According to the government, the decision was adopted by a qualified majority, even though Bratislava considers it a sanctions measure for which unanimity should be required.

The complete halt to Russian energy supplies is scheduled to begin on November 1, 2027. Slovakia continues to receive Russian gas via the southern route through TurkStream, while the Druzhba oil pipeline was temporarily shut down in 2026. Slovakia and Hungary are among the European Union countries most dependent on Russian oil.

Fico accuses Brussels of inaction

The Slovak prime minister criticized the leadership of the European Commission over the lack of sufficient measures to reduce electricity prices in member states. According to him, the EU is facing serious problems related to oil shortages and rising fuel prices.

Fico also said that several EU countries were pressuring Bratislava over its refusal to support a new €70 billion loan for Ukraine. He did not identify specific prime ministers or countries when making the claim about threats to cut cohesion-policy funding.

“I reject this blackmail against Slovakia. Some prime ministers told me very clearly: ‘Robert, if Slovakia does not agree to the new €70 billion loan for Ukraine, we will reduce your funding under the cohesion policy.’”

Cohesion funds are intended to reduce economic and regional disparities within the EU. Additional funding for Ukraine in 2027 is part of the upcoming disputes over the Union’s budget, with a special meeting of European leaders scheduled for November 26–27.

Fico stressed that Slovakia has the right to veto EU decisions and may use it if it considers that its national interests have been affected. No new legal case has so far been announced against a future measure concerning Russian oil, and the Slovak position on the issue remains framed as a possible future action.

Sources: apnews.com, eastflank.eu