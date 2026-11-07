Germany halts Patriot deliveries to Ukraine due to its own shortage

Germany will temporarily not provide Ukraine with any new Patriot systems, as each additional delivery would create critical gaps in its own air defense. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with publications belonging to the Funke media group.

“The delivery of equipment, especially Patriot systems, is proving difficult. Germany has already handed over several systems, as well as a large number of guided missiles. At the moment, we cannot do more. Anything we provide now could not be replaced immediately, and this would create gaps in our defense – gaps we cannot afford,” Pistorius said.

Germany is among the main European suppliers of air defense equipment to Ukraine. At the beginning of November, Pistorius said that Berlin and London were preparing a plan to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, as deliveries of Patriot systems and missiles from the United States remained limited. According to him, the plan should be discussed at the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, scheduled for November 17 in Brussels.

“Other countries have done significantly less,” the German minister said, urging partners to step up their efforts. In his words, the issue should be discussed “very seriously” at the upcoming meeting.

Pistorius does not expect a ceasefire soon

Pistorius assessed the chances of a ceasefire in Ukraine in the near future as low. He also warned of the consequences of a possible halt to military aid to Kyiv – a position advocated by the Alternative for Germany party.

According to the minister, ending support would lead to a new mass influx of Ukrainian refugees to the countries of Central and Western Europe. The German party is calling for an end to military aid to Ukraine, including through political initiatives at the regional level.

Germany seeks more women for the Bundeswehr

In the interview, Pistorius also announced new measures to increase the share of women in Germany’s armed forces. He acknowledged that the Bundeswehr remains predominantly a male institution, but stressed that the army is stronger when it reflects all parts of society.

“We want more women in the Bundeswehr. The army is strongest when it reflects all parts of our society,” Boris Pistorius said.

According to him, the number of applications and appointments of women is increasing, but has still not reached the desired level. The ministry has changed its approach to attracting candidates and created a special unit within its personnel structure to work on recruiting women.

The German army currently has around 190,000 service members – the highest number in 13 years. Pistorius said that if the positive trend continues, the Bundeswehr could meet its personnel requirements without returning to mandatory military service.

Around 460 suspected cases of sexual misconduct

The minister also commented on the increase in reports of violations of sexual integrity in the Bundeswehr. According to him, around 460 suspected cases were registered over the past year.

“At first glance, this may not seem like much compared with the size of the Bundeswehr, but these cases cause serious harm to those affected and damage the reputation of the army,” Pistorius said.

The German Defense Ministry plans to present the results of a special study on unreported cases of sexual misconduct. An independent support center for service members has also been established; it operates outside the chain of command and is intended to be accessible around the clock. The ministry has also announced measures for better prevention, specialized handling of reports, and expanding the rights of victims.

Sources: business-panorama.de, m.aa.com.tr, situation.mto.sh