US Offers $20 Million for Information on Iran’s Nuclear Program

The US is offering a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including facilities, equipment and individuals linked to it. The initiative is run by the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, which also indicates that informants may be relocated.

The announcement was published on November 6, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that US strikes had destroyed Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. In 2025, he said that the key uranium-enrichment facilities had been “completely and totally destroyed.”

On November 6, 2026, Trump defended Washington’s actions by saying: “If we hadn’t struck Iran, you wouldn’t have Israel today.” According to information published by the US program, however, there remains a need for data on the location and condition of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Washington Continues to Seek Information

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in 2025 that Iran was enriching uranium to 60% purity. This is just a short technical step away from the 90% required to produce a nuclear weapon. In its statement, Rewards for Justice said that Iran was the only non-nuclear-weapon state producing uranium at such a high level of enrichment.

The US program cited expert assessments that, with further enrichment, the available quantity could be enough for several nuclear weapons. It also pointed to a loss of “continuity of knowledge” about the production and inventories of key components, such as centrifuges, due to Iran’s insufficient cooperation with the agency.

New Threat to the “Pickaxe Mountain” Underground Facility

Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is among the main goals stated by Washington in the war with Iran. This week, Trump again said that the US “may have to attack” “Pickaxe Mountain” — a suspected underground nuclear facility that Israel believes houses some of Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium and advanced centrifuges.

Iran warned that an attack on its nuclear facilities would be seen as an expansion of the war in the region. Tehran insists that it has the right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, including enriching uranium.

Strikes and Blockade Continue

Trump ordered new strikes on Iran overnight and described them as “small.” Explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in the southern port of Jask, but Iran has not officially confirmed their cause.

Meanwhile, mediators continue efforts to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran. The main disagreement remains Iran’s right to enrich uranium, which the country’s authorities define as a matter of national sovereignty.

US Central Command has established an operational group to block land routes that could be used to transport advanced weapons and other materials. A maritime blockade has also been imposed as part of US efforts to restrict Iran’s vital oil industry.

Sources: edition.cnn.com