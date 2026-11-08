Two Skydivers Die in Midair Collision in California

Two licensed and experienced skydivers died after a midair collision in California. The incident occurred on Friday during an organized event at the Skydive Elsinore center in Lake Elsinore.

According to the company, the free fall and parachute deployment proceeded normally. The collision occurred as the two were preparing to land, approximately 150 feet, or about 46 meters, above the ground.

“The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries upon reaching the ground,” Skydive Elsinore said in a statement.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the two sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. They were later pronounced dead.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, apnews.com