Briton among victims of Krakow shooting

A British citizen was among the six people killed in the shooting at Krakow’s central Rynek Square. At least 15 people, including two police officers, were injured in the attack, Polish authorities said.

Polish Chief Commissioner Marek Boron said the victims were four women and two men. Three of those killed were Polish citizens, one was British, while the identities of two others have yet to be established. The name of the British victim has not been released.

The shooting took place in the afternoon of 7 November, when a man drove a car into the central square area and opened fire on people. Police shot the suspect while arresting him. He is a 25-year-old Polish citizen and has been admitted to hospital under guard.

Attacker’s motives under investigation

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the suspect had been influenced by far-right ideology and held ultranationalist views. This information is part of the investigation and has not been presented as a definitively established motive.

Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz described the shooting as an “act of terror”. Police and prosecutors continue to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack, the weapon used and the suspect’s actions.

Polish authorities initially reported that 15 people had been injured. It was later stated that 16 people had been hospitalised, including the injured suspect. One of the police officers is in serious condition.

Condolences from the British prime minister

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “I am shocked and saddened by the horrific shooting in Krakow today. My thoughts are with the families of those who died, everyone who was injured and all those affected by this senseless violence. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland.”

The authorities in Krakow declared a period of mourning until 11 November. The area around the central square was cordoned off, and residents and visitors were urged to follow the instructions of the authorities.

Sources: standard.co.uk, apnews.com, theguardian.com